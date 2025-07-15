After 27 all out, West Indies call in the legends

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
July 15, 2025 19:55 IST

Brian Lara

IMAGE:  CWI president Kishore Shallow summoned an emergency meeting of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee, enlisting three of the Caribbean's greatest batters to give their thoughts on the humiliating defeat in Kingston. Photograph:  Steven Paston/Reuters

Cricket West Indies will call upon batting royalty Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards and Brian Lara to help dissect their humiliating 3-0 series whitewash by Australia, which culminated in one of the most spectacular collapses in cricket history.

Chasing 204 for victory in the final Test, West Indies were bowled out for just 27 runs on Monday, recording the second-lowest total in Test history after New Zealand's 26 against England in 1955.

 

The carnage prompted CWI president Kishore Shallow to summon an emergency meeting of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee, enlisting three of the Caribbean's greatest batters to give their thoughts on the humiliating defeat in Kingston.

"To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara," Shallow said in a statement on Tuesday.

The trio, who plundered a combined 27,967 test runs in their careers, will join former players Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes and Ian Bradshaw who already serve on the committee.

"This engagement is not ceremonial. These are men who helped define our golden eras," Shallow added.

"Their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations."

Shallow acknowledged that the series result and especially the final match would lead to many "sleepless nights ahead" for fans and players, but urged patience as they continue to rebuild the team.

"While disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey," he said.

"We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world."

"The road ahead will test us, but I have faith in the talent and commitment of our players when they apply themselves."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
