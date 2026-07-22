After 16 Years, Lalit Modi Eyes India Return

After a 16-year legal battle, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has been cleared in the 2009 IPL South Africa FEMA case by an appellate tribunal, paving the way for his return to India.

IMAGE: Lalit Modi says he plans to return to India later this year. Photograph: Lalit Modi/Instagram

Key Points Lalit Modi cleared of most Enforcement Directorate findings in 2009 IPL South Africa FEMA case.

Appellate tribunal verdict ends a 16-year legal battle against the former IPL chairman.

Modi plans to return to India by late 2024 or early 2025 following the favourable ruling.

The tribunal found no material to establish Modi's responsibility for alleged FEMA violations.

The case stemmed from foreign exchange remittances for the 2009 IPL season held in South Africa.

Former IPL chairman and founder Lalit Modi has announced that he plans to return to India later this year or early next year after an appellate tribunal set aside most of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) findings and penalties against him in the 2009 IPL South Africa FEMA case.

The verdict brings to a close a legal battle that has stretched for 16 years. Modi, who has been living outside India since 2010, said the ruling vindicated his long-held stand.

Lalit Modi's Long Legal Battle Ends

"I'm really happy with the verdict yesterday. It's really been a great day. 16 years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth. I'm really happy that the tribunal has ruled in my favour. I was only concerned with the well-being of the IPL and nothing and nothing at all. That is the most dear to me," Modi said on Wednesday.

He also shared that he hopes to return to India after welcoming a new addition to his family.

"Now that chapter is behind me, I'm going to move on in my life and I'm looking forward to coming back to India. I will come back probably end of this year or early next year. My daughter is due with my grandson in October and hopefully everything will be well and I'll be back in India," he added.

Tribunal Grants Significant Relief

The Appellate Tribunal under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) has granted major relief to Modi and the other appellants by setting aside most of the ED's findings and penalties in the principal proceedings related to the 2009 IPL season in South Africa.

In its July 16 judgment, the tribunal said there was no material to establish that Modi was responsible for the alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Understanding The FEMA Case

The case dates back to 2009, when the IPL was shifted from India to South Africa because it clashed with the general elections. The Enforcement Directorate had alleged that foreign exchange remittances made for staging the tournament overseas required prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India, leading to proceedings under FEMA.

Reacting to the verdict, Modi said the tribunal had effectively rejected the very basis of the ED's case against him, allowing him to finally move on after more than a decade and a half of legal proceedings.