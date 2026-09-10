Afghanistan-India T20I opener in Delhi to go ahead as scheduled

The highly anticipated first T20I between India and Afghanistan is set to proceed as scheduled on September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, despite initial concerns raised by Delhi Traffic Police regarding the concurrent BRICS Summit.

IMAGE: Afghanistan will play a three-match T20I 'home series' against India on September 13, 15 and 17. Photograph: Aghanistan Media/X

Key Points The first T20I between India and Afghanistan on September 13 will proceed as planned at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The DDCA confirmed the match after receiving assurance of full support and necessary arrangements from Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi Traffic Police had initially requested rescheduling due to extensive traffic and security arrangements for the BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12-13.

The BRICS Summit is expected to bring a large number of foreign delegates and VVIPs, requiring significant police deployment.

Approximately 25,000-35,000 spectators are expected for the cricket match, adding to the traffic management challenge.

The T20 series opener between India and Afghanistan will go ahead as scheduled, the DDCA said on Thursday, despite Delhi Traffic Police's request to reschedule the game due to the high-profile BRICS Summit.

Afghanistan will be 'hosting' India for the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi with matches slated to be played on September 13, 15 and 17.

DDCA Confirms Match Schedule

"India-Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled," DDCA wrote on X. "Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement," it added.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police had asked the DDCA to reschedule the opening match citing extensive traffic and security arrangements in place for the BRICS Summit over the weekend.

BRICS Summit Security Concerns

In their letter dated September 9 to the DDCA, the DCP traffic (Central Range) had requested for consideration of rescheduling the match. The letter said that a large number of foreign delegates, dignitaries and VVIPs are expected to visit Delhi for the BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12 and 13.

"The Summit requires extensive traffic arrangements, including WIP/VIP route regulation, traffic diversions, route clearance and deployment of personnel for smooth and uninterrupted movement of foreign delegates and associated vehicles," it said.

"The cricket match scheduled on 13.09.2026 is expected to attract approximately 25,000-35,000 spectators. Further, the entire Delhi Traffic Police would already be extensively deployed for BRICS-related traffic regulation, diversions, route clearance and VIP/VIP movements."

"In view of the international importance and priority of the BRICS Summit, DDCA is requested to kindly consider rescheduling/postponing the match scheduled on 13.09.2026 to any suitable date after completion of the Summit and related traffic arrangements," the letter said.