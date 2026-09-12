Ibrahim Zadran: Embracing T20I Captaincy, Learning Under Pressure

Afghanistan's newly appointed T20I captain, Ibrahim Zadran, is embracing the significant responsibility of leadership, focusing on making sound decisions under pressure and leveraging the team's familiarity with Indian conditions for the upcoming series.

IMAGE: Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran and his India counterpart Shreyas Iyer at the photo op with the Friendship Cup Trophy on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Ibrahim Zadran has been appointed Afghanistan's new T20I captain, succeeding Rashid Khan.

Zadran views the captaincy as a significant responsibility, aiming to enjoy the role and make effective decisions under pressure.

He believes Afghanistan's prior experience playing in India, including World Cup matches, will be beneficial for the upcoming T20I series.

The team's focus will be on executing their plans and concentrating on the process rather than solely on the outcome.

Afghanistan's newly appointed T20I captain Ibrahim Zadran said he is embracing the responsibility entrusted upon him as he learns to make the right decisions under pressure. Zadran, formerly Rashid Khan's deputy, said their communication and understanding will help him in his new role in the three-match T20I series beginning in New Delhi on Sunday.

Embracing Leadership and Pressure

"It's a big responsibility for me. As a player and captain, I'm trying to enjoy it, take responsibility and make the right decisions in pressure situations," he said. He also highlighted the challenge of managing himself and his teammates during tense moments.

Leveraging Indian Conditions

Zadran believes Afghanistan's experience in India, including World Cup matches, will help in the upcoming T20 series against Shreyas Iyer and Co.

"We know the conditions really well. We just need to execute the plan according to the situation," he said.

Focus on Process Over Result

The captain added that the team would focus on the process rather than the result.

"We just try to give 100 per cent and think about the process. Hopefully, we're going to have a good series," he said.