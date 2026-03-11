Afghanistan-Sri Lanka white ball series in UAE postponed amid Middle East crisis

IMAGE: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were due to play three T20s in Sharjah and three One-Day Internationals in Dubai between March 13 and March 25. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were scheduled to play three T20Is and ODIs each in the UAE, beginning on March 13.

The US and Israel's attack on Iran has affected countries throughout the Gulf, disrupting travel in some of the world's busiest transit hubs.

Afghanistan Cricket Board also explored a second option to stage these matches in Sri Lanka but there were no available flights from the UAE to Sri Lanka at that time.

The limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for March in the United Arab Emirates has been postponed due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, media reports said on Wednesday.



The teams were due to play three T20s in Sharjah and three One-Day Internationals in Dubai between March 13 and March 25.



The US and Israel's attack on Iran has affected countries throughout the Gulf, disrupting travel in some of the world's busiest transit hubs and forcing several sporting events to be cancelled

'We also explored a second option to stage these matches in Sri Lanka'

"Yes, the white-ball series against Sri Lanka is postponed. There were some issues with flights, logistics, and the regional situation," Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan told Cricbuzz.



"We also explored a second option to stage these matches in Sri Lanka and remained in continuous contact with the Sri Lanka Cricket board. However, there were no available flights from the UAE to Sri Lanka at that time.



"Moreover, arranging production, hotels, ground bookings, and security within such a short period was quite challenging. Therefore, we ultimately decided to postpone it."



SLC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.