Afghanistan secure 2027 World Cup spot, West Indies to play qualifiers

Afghanistan has clinched automatic qualification for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, leaving the two-time champions West Indies to battle through qualifiers for the third consecutive edition of the prestigious 50-overs tournament.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan took 3 for 44 against Ireland in the 2nd ODI in Belfast on Monday. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Association/X

Key Points Afghanistan secured automatic qualification for the 2027 Cricket World Cup by defeating Ireland.

The West Indies, currently ranked 10th, will need to go through qualifiers for the third successive 50-overs World Cup.

The top eight teams in the ODI rankings by September 30, excluding co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, qualify directly.

The 2027 World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Under the new 2027 format, the qualifier winner advances directly to the second stage, while second, third, and fourth-placed teams play in the Super Series first round.

Afghanistan secured automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup with a win over Ireland on Monday, leaving twice champions West Indies to go through qualifiers for the third successive edition of the 50-overs tournament.

In the previous ODI World Cup in 2023, Afghanistan were promising, finishing sixth in the points table with four wins and five losses, falling narrowly short of contention for a semi-final spot.

Qualification Criteria and Teams

The top eight teams in the one-day rankings on September 30, excluding co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, qualify directly for the event. Afghanistan's win in Belfast ensured they will finish among those teams, joining Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and Bangladesh.

West Indies' Qualification Challenge

The West Indies are ranked 10th and cannot make up enough ground to qualify directly despite having two ODIs against India left to play before the cut-off date. The Caribbean side failed to seal an automatic spot at the 2023 edition and lost in the qualifiers, resulting in their absence from a men's 50-overs World Cup for the first time. They successfully negotiated the qualifiers to play at the 2019 edition.

New Format for 2027 World Cup

Under the new format for 2027, the winner of the qualifier will advance directly to the second stage of the World Cup, while the teams placing second, third and fourth will play in the first round known as the Super Series. The 2027 event will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The full tournament schedule has yet to be released.

Rashid's all-round show earns Afghanistan direct 2027 WC spot

An all-round effort from star spinner Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan seal an automatic spot in the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup with a three-wicket win over Ireland in the third ODI at Belfast.

With this win on Monday, Afghanistan is 2-0 up in the five-match series. The first match was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first. Half of the Irish side was back in the hut for 89 runs in the 22nd over.

Gavin Hoey (36 in 67 balls, with two fours) and Jai Moondra (31 in 33 balls, with five fours) put up 76-runs for the ninth wicket. Afghanistan skittled out Ireland for 206 runs in 46.3 overs.

Allah Ghazanfar (3/29) and Rashid (3/44) were exceptional with the ball for Afghanistan.

During the run-chase, openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran (12) put on a 53-run opening stand.

Gurbaz kept one end steady, but he was the fifth wicket down for 71 in 77 balls, with two fours and five sixes at a score of 149. From there, Afghanistan sank to 176/7 in the 36th over and were in a tricky situation.

Rashid played a useful knock of 37* in 43 balls, with four boundaries, putting on a 31-run stand with Yamin Ahmadzai (4*) to take Afghanistan to a win in the 45th over with three wickets in hand.

Rashid won the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning performance.