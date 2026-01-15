Afghanistan put three-foreign-league cap for top players

'This measure aims to manage workload and ensure peak performance for national duties.'

IMAGE: Rashid Khan, the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, is currently the captain of MI Cape Town in the SA20. Photograph: BCCI

Top Afghanistan players such as Rashid Khan can play a maximum of three franchise leagues abroad per year, alongside mandatory availability for a rebooted domestic competition, according to a new policy approved by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

The decision was taken at the board's annual general meeting in Kabul on Wednesday.

This decision aims to manage player workload and ensure peak performance for national duties.

"To protect player fitness and mental well-being, the board approved a new policy regarding foreign leagues. Players will now be permitted to participate in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL), plus only three other international leagues per year," the ACB said in a statement.

"This measure aims to manage workload and ensure peak performance for national duties," it added.

All players should be available for the five-team Afghanistan Premier League slated to launch around October 2026 in the United Arab Emirates.

Star all-rounder Rashid plays franchise cricket in India, the UAE, the United States, South Africa and England.

His teammates Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and teenager AM Ghazanfar also play in multiple leagues across the world.

Similar caps exist elsewhere. Pakistan restricts centrally contracted players to two overseas leagues outside the Pakistan Super League, while India does not allow its contracted male players to participate in any league abroad.

Rashid, the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, is currently the captain of MI Cape Town in the SA20.

Afghanistan's upcoming assignment is a three-match T20I series against West Indies in the UAE before they travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup.