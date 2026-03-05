Afghanistan name new T20I captain as squad for SL series announced

Ibrahim Zadran takes over the reins from Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's early ouster from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

IMAGE: Aghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran is the new T20I skipper. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) National Selection Committee on Thursday appointed top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran as the captain of the Afghanistan T20I team, while announcing the squads for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Zadran replaces Rashid Khan at the helm after the team's disappointing show at the T20 World Cup.

Left-arm fast bowler Fazal Haq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq, who were part of the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, have been left out of both squads.

Meanwhile, top-order wicket-keeper batter, Noor Rahman, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, Sharafuddin Ashraf and left-arm fast bowler Fareed Ahmad have been selected for the T20I squad.

Fareed Malik returns to ODI squad

Additionally, Fareed Ahmad Malik makes his comeback to the ODI squad, while fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi receives his maiden call-up for the ODI team.

Bilal Sami, who picked up a five-wicket haul and grabbed the Player of the Match award in his last ODI outing, retains his place in the ODI squad and has also been added to the reserves pool in the T20I squad.

'We have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup'

Alongside Bilal Sami, Nangyal Kharoti, and Ijaz Ahmadzai will be part of the T20I reserves, while Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Qais Ahmad have been included in the reserves pool in the ODI squad.

ACB's Chief Selector, Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, said, "Rashid Khan's tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team, particularly highlighted by the team's remarkable journey in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where we reached the semi-finals. In alignment with the ACB's long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in our Team Management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup."

"Ibrahim Zadran, who has served as Rashid Khan's deputy, will assume the role of Afghanistan's regular captain in this format. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rashid Khan for his valuable contributions and wish Ibrahim Zadran every success in this important new role," he added.

"In addition, our long-term goal is to adequately prepare the team for the upcoming two World Cup events. We are hopeful that, under this new leadership, the National Team will not only flourish but also showcase outstanding performances and build a strong and competitive bench strength for the crucial challenges that lie ahead," he said.

Afghanistan's T20I Squad:

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami and Ijaz Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan's ODI Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Bashir Ahmad.