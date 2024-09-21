News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Afghanistan crush South Africa to seal ODI series

Afghanistan crush South Africa to seal ODI series

September 21, 2024 08:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

IMAGE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed his seventh century -- the most by an Afghanistan batter in One-Day Internationals. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Afghanistan registered another emphatic victory over South Africa on Friday, beating them by 177 runs in the second One-Day International in Sharjah to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Sharjah.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a record-setting century as Afghanistan reached 311/4 off their 50 overs and then Rashid Khan, celebrating his 26th birthday, took five wickets to skittle out South Africa for 134.

The win sealed the series for Afghanistan, who had registered a first ever triumph over South Africa when they won the opening ODI on Wednesday by six wickets.

Afghanistan were always on top in Friday’s contest after winning the toss and electing to bat, putting the South African attack to the sword from the start as the flat track offered little for the bowlers to work with.

Gurbaz became Afghanistan's most prolific ODI centurion, with seven to his name, as he scored 105 off 110 balls while an unbeaten 86 from Azmatullah Omarzai ensured they posted an imposing target.

Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan, celebrating his 26th birthday, took five wickets to skittle out South Africa for 134. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Opener Gurbaz kept the scoreboard consistently ticking over, taking 56 balls to reach his half century, before spending a couple of overs nervously approaching his ton, finally sweeping behind square leg to go to three figures.

Omarazi’s runs came off 50 balls and included six sixes at the end of the innings as South Africa’s bowlers wilted in the heat and were hit to all corners.

There was also 50 for Rahmat Shah before he was stumped off the bowling of debutant spinner Nqabayomzi Peter.

Afghanistan players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Afghanistan's players celebrate a wicket during the second ODI against South Africa. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

South Africa made a positive start to their reply as captain Temba Bavuma, back after illness kept him out of the first game, and Tony de Zorzi put on 73 for the first wicket.

But after Bavuma skyed a bouncer and was caught by Mohammad Nabi off Omarazi, wickets tumbled in quick succession.

 

Khan, who had struggled with a hamstring injury while batting, was destroyer-in-chief with 5/19 in nine overs while left arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote cleaned up the tail with 4/26.

The last match of the series is also in Sharjah on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Sehwag Hails Lord Hanuman!
Sehwag Hails Lord Hanuman!
Ashwin's Madras Masterclass!
Ashwin's Madras Masterclass!
Another Milestone For Boom Boom!
Another Milestone For Boom Boom!
Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM today
Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM today
Why Nitish Supports '1 Nation, 1 Poll'
Why Nitish Supports '1 Nation, 1 Poll'
Why Didn't Kohli Take The DRS?
Why Didn't Kohli Take The DRS?
Chess Olympiad: Vantika Agrawal to India's rescue
Chess Olympiad: Vantika Agrawal to India's rescue

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Chepauk's new avatar: A pacer's paradise

Chepauk's new avatar: A pacer's paradise

Ashwin-Jadeja: The 'Tango and Cash' of Indian cricket

Ashwin-Jadeja: The 'Tango and Cash' of Indian cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances