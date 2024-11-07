News
Home  » Cricket » Afghanistan crush Bangladesh in landmark match at Sharjah

November 07, 2024 09:15 IST
Afghanistan players celebrate a Bangladesh wicket on Wednesday

IMAGE: Afghanistan players celebrate a Bangladesh wicket, in Sharjah, on Wednesday Photograph: ICC/X

Mohammad Nabi's 84 off 79 balls and Allah Ghazanfar's six-wicket haul led Afghanistan to a 92-run victory over Bangladesh in Sharjah on Wednesday in the first one-day international of a three-match series.

 

Chasing a mediocre 236, Bangladesh were bowled out for 143 as they lost their last eight wickets for 23 runs in Sharjah, which became the first venue to host 300 men's international matches.

Afghanistan were reeling at 71-5 before captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (52) and Nabi lifted them to 235 in 49.4 overs.

Bangladesh cruised to 120-2 in the chase led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but they collapsed after Nabi broke the partnership.

Sharjah will also host the remaining two matches in the series.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
