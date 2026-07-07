Afghanistan cricket's hero Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38

Afghanistan cricket mourns the passing of pioneering fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, whose dedication and vital contributions helped shape the nation's cricketing journey to the international stage.

IMAGE: Shapoor Zadran had been receiving intensive medical treatment at a hospital in New Delhi since January. Photograph: Shapoor Zadran /Instagram

Key Points Shapoor Zadran, a pioneering fast bowler for Afghanistan, passed away at 38 after battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

He was a foundational figure, instrumental in the rise and development of Afghanistan cricket on the international stage.

Zadran received intensive medical treatment in New Delhi for the rare and life-threatening immune system condition.

His dedication and passion were vital in shaping the country's cricketing journey from 2009 to 2020.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board paid tribute to his significant contributions to the sport.

The Afghanistan cricket family has lost one of its pioneers.

Former fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who was among the players who helped shape the country's cricketing journey, died at the age of 38 after battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening disease on Tuesday.

Shapoor Zadran's Impact On Afghan Cricket

Zadran had been receiving intensive medical treatment at a hospital in New Delhi since January. His brother, Ghamai Zadran, and former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan had travelled with him to India after the fast bowler first fell ill in his home country in October.

Sharing the news, the ACB paid tribute to Zadran's contribution and remembered him as one of the players who helped lay the foundation of Afghan cricket.

"With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the ACB said in an official statement.

"Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan’s early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage."

HLH, which mainly affects children, is a condition in which the immune system becomes severely impaired. The patient suffers from hyperinflammation triggered by an overactive immune response, leading to damage to the body's tissues, including the bone marrow, liver, spleen and lymph nodes.

His younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, said Shapoor first felt unwell last October, and doctors in Afghanistan later advised him to travel to India for treatment.

Shapoor initially responded well to treatment and was discharged from the hospital, but suffered a relapse after 20 days.

Shapoor has played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan between 2009 and 2020.