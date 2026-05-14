Rashid Khan, Nabi Visit Ailing Shapoor Zadran In Hospital

Afghan cricket stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi visited former national team pacer Shapoor Zadran in a Delhi hospital as he battles Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

IMAGE: Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi visited ailing former Afghanistan team-mate Shapoor Zadran in a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Mohammad Nabi/X

Key Points Afghan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi visited Shapoor Zadran, who is undergoing treatment for HLH.

Shapoor Zadran, a former Afghanistan national team pacer, is being treated in a Delhi-NCR hospital.

Zadran is suffering from Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening disease.

Nabi shared images of Zadran in the ICU and expressed hope for his speedy recovery.

HLH is a condition causing hyperinflammation due to an overactive immune response, damaging tissues.

Afghanistan's cricket stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi visited ailing former national team pacer Shapoor Zadran in a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday as he continues treatment for a rare and life-threatening disease.

Zadran has been diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), with the 38-year-old left-arm pacer undergoing treatment in Delhi for the past few months.

Emotional Visit To Shapoor Zadran

"Today in Greater Noida, India, along with @rashidkhan_19, we met our dear brother Shapoor Jaan. Seeing the same tall, passionate and strong-hearted Shapoor, whom we have always admired fighting bravely on the cricket field, lying on a hospital bed was truly heartbreaking," said Nabi on X following his meeting with Zadran in hospital.

He also shared images of Zadran from the intensive care unit of a Greater Noida hospital and said he was praying for his former teammate's speedy recovery.

"May Allah Almighty grant him complete and speedy recovery through His endless mercy and blessings and may he soon return healthy, smiling and reunited with his beloved family, friends and supporters.

HLH, which mainly affects children, is a condition in which the immune system becomes severely impaired. The patient suffers from hyperinflammation triggered by an overactive immune response, leading to damage to the body's tissues, including the bone marrow, liver, spleen and lymph nodes.

Shapoor initially responded well to treatment and was discharged from hospital, but suffered a relapse after 20 days.

Shapoor has played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan between 2009 and 2020.