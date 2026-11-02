Afghanistan climb to 6th in ICC ODI Rankings, surpass Sri Lanka

Afghanistan cricket team has made history by achieving its highest-ever 6th position in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after a series of remarkable performances.

IMAGE: The Afghanistan cricket team have done well in ODIs recently, winning the series against Ireland and a tri-series including Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Afghanistan has reached its highest-ever 6th position in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.

The team surpassed Sri Lanka in the latest rankings released by the ICC.

Key performances include a 4-0 away series victory over Ireland and an unbeaten tri-series campaign.

Afghanistan boasts an impressive win-loss ratio of 1.09 from 96 wins in 191 ODI matches.

India leads the ODI ranking charts, followed by New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia in the top five.

Afghanistan made history, reaching their highest-ever position in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings overtaking Sri Lanka in the latest list issued by the ICC on Monday. Afghanistan have climbed to 6th spot after a series of impressive performances, including a 4-0 away series victory over Ireland and an unbeaten campaign in the recently concluded tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Top Teams and Afghanistan's Rise

India leads the ODI ranking charts with 36 matches, 4122 points and rating of 115. New Zealand (3809 points, 109 rating), South Africa (3547, 104), Pakistan (3838, 104) and Australia (3568, 102) round-up the top five in the ODI rankings table. Since making their ODI debut in 2009, Afghanistan have enjoyed a remarkable rise in international cricket, establishing themselves as a competitive force across formats.

Impressive Track Record

Their notable achievements include historic victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Of their 191 ODI matches, Afghanistan have won 96, boasting an impressive win-loss ratio of 1.09, reflecting their steady progress in the 50-over format. Having already moved ahead of established cricketing nations such as Bangladesh, England and the West Indies, Afghanistan have now surpassed Sri Lanka to break into the top six of the ODI rankings for the first time.