Afghanistan clinch first-ever T20 series win against Pakistan

Afghanistan registered a thrilling seven-wicket victory against Pakistan with one ball to spare in the second Twenty20 international in Sharjah, to record their first ever T20I series victory against a top-six ranked ICC team.
Electing to bat, Pakistan again disappointed with the bat as they finished on a below-par 130/6 in their 20 overs. Imad Washim top-scored with a quickfire 64 not out from 57 balls, while captain Shadab Khan made 32.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit 44 to give Afghanistan a good start, putting on 56 runs for the second wicket with Ibrahim Zadran (38).
Najibullah Zadran smashed 23 from 12 balls, while the experienced Mohammad Nabi made 14 as the duo guided Afghanistan to victory in a tight run chase.
The two players struck a six each off pacer Naseem Shah in the 19th over to end Pakistan's hopes.
Afghanistan had humbled a new-look Pakistan by six wickets in the opening T20 International in Sharjah on Friday.
Pakistan, who have rested five frontline players, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, once again struggled on a slow Sharjah pitch.
Playing in his second T20 International, Pakistan opener Saim Ayub fell for a duck, while Abdullah Shafique became the first men's batter in T20 history to record a fourth straight duck when he was trapped leg before wicket by Fazalhaq Farooqi Farooqi, who bagged two wickets in the first over.