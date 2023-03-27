Afghanistan clinch first-ever T20 series win against Pakistan

IMAGE: Afghanistan's players celebrate winning the T20I series against Pakistan, in Sharjah on Sunday. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Afghanistan registered a thrilling seven-wicket victory against Pakistan with one ball to spare in the second Twenty20 international in Sharjah, to record their first ever T20I series victory against a top-six ranked ICC team.

Electing to bat, Pakistan again disappointed with the bat as they finished on a below-par 130/6 in their 20 overs. Imad Washim top-scored with a quickfire 64 not out from 57 balls, while captain Shadab Khan made 32.



Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit 44 to give Afghanistan a good start, putting on 56 runs for the second wicket with Ibrahim Zadran (38).

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on 56 runs for the second wicket. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Najibullah Zadran smashed 23 from 12 balls, while the experienced Mohammad Nabi made 14 as the duo guided Afghanistan to victory in a tight run chase.



The two players struck a six each off pacer Naseem Shah in the 19th over to end Pakistan's hopes.



Afghanistan had humbled a new-look Pakistan by six wickets in the opening T20 International in Sharjah on Friday.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Pakistan, who have rested five frontline players, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, once again struggled on a slow Sharjah pitch.



Playing in his second T20 International, Pakistan opener Saim Ayub fell for a duck, while Abdullah Shafique became the first men's batter in T20 history to record a fourth straight duck when he was trapped leg before wicket by Fazalhaq Farooqi Farooqi, who bagged two wickets in the first over.