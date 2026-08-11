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Afghanistan Beats Ireland In 3rd ODI, Qualifies For 2027 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian August 11, 2026 00:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Afghanistan has officially secured its direct qualification for the prestigious 2027 ODI World Cup after a thrilling three-wicket victory over Ireland.

Afghanistan cricket team

IMAGE: Rashid Khan hit an unbeaten 37 from 43 balls to guide Afghanistan to a thrilling three-wicket victory in the third ODI against Ireland. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Key Points

  • Afghanistan secured direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup after beating Ireland in the third ODI.
  • Captain Rashid Khan played a crucial unbeaten innings of 37 runs.
  • This marks Afghanistan's fourth appearance in the ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan secured a direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup after beating Ireland by three wickets in the third One-Day International in Belfast on Monday.

After producing a fine bowling performance to bowl Ireland out for a mere 206 in 46.3 overs, Afghanistan suffered a batting the middle overs. The visitors slipped from 97 for two to 176 for seven at one stage as Ireland made a great comeback through their bowlers.

But Rashid Khan hit an unbeaten 37 from 43 balls in the company of a dependable Yamin Ahmadzai (4 not out off 26 balls) to take Afghanistan to victory in 44.5 overs.

 

Afghanistan's World Cup Journey

Afghanistan, who are currently ranked No. 8, thus secured direct qualification for next year's 50-over World Cup to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Afghans, who had entered this contest needing only a win to secure World Cup qualification, had beaten Ireland by 92 runs in the second ODI.

The first ODI of the five-match series was washed out.

This will mark Afghanistan's fourth appearance in the ODI World Cup.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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