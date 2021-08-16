Afghan players Rashid, Nabi available for UAE leg of IPL

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi during the IPL. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter

With the current state of affairs in Afghanistan, questions have been asked if star spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will be available for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League, starting on September 19.

And SunRisers Hyderabad put to rest those doubts by confirming that the two Afghanistan players will participate in the remainder of the 14th edition of the league that was suspended in May due multiple COVID cases in the IPL bio bubble.

Speaking to ANI, SRH CEO K. Shanmugam said the two Afghanistan players will be a part of the IPL in the UAE.

"We haven't spoken on what is happening at present, but they are available for the tournament," he said. When asked on the departure of the team for UAE, he said: "We are leaving at the end of the month, August 31."

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen revealed that spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation in Afghanistan and he is not able to get his family out of the country.

The 14th season of the IPL will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Last month, the BCCI announced the schedule for the remainder of the IPL 2021 which will be held in the UAE. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.