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Afghan cricketers visit Kabul blast victims after deadly airstrikes

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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March 19, 2026 13:11 IST

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Afghanistan national cricket team players visited injured civilians in Kabul hospitals after deadly airstrikes, as calls grow for an international investigation.

Afghanistan cricketer Gulbadin Naib along with Afghanistan cricket officials visit the victims at a hospital in Kabul on Wednesday 

IMAGE: Afghanistan cricketer Gulbadin Naib along with Afghanistan cricket officials visit the victims at a hospital in Kabul on Wednesday. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Key Points

  • Hashmatullah Shahidi, along with Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmad, expressed support and solidarity.
  • The visit followed reports of heavy civilian casualties from a strike on a hospital.
  • Afghanistan’s cricketing community has condemned the violence and called for accountability.

Officials from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), along with national players, visited hospitals in Kabul to check on those injured due to the Pakistani strike at a hospital.

 

The players offered support and prayers for recovery.

Afghanistan's ODI and Test captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, accompanied by teammates Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmad, visited Wazir Akbar Khan and Kabul Emergency hospitals, where they met survivors and expressed solidarity with victims and their families.

The visit came amid growing outrage among Afghanistan's cricketing community following reports of heavy civilian casualties caused by airstrikes in Kabul. Several players publicly condemned the violence and called for accountability.

Over 400 people have been reported killed in the deadly airstrike carried out by Pakistan on an addiction treatment hospital in Kabul, while at the same time, the Pakistani military has fired 124 rockets into the districts of Kunar province over the past 24 hours, as reported by Tolo News.

The United Nations has called for an investigation and accountability into the horrific airstrike.

Afghanistan Test and ODI captain Hasmatullah Shahidi at the hospital visit on Wednesday

IMAGE: Afghanistan Test and ODI captain Hasmatullah Shahidi at the hospital visit on Wednesday. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

According to Tolo News, officials from the Kunar Directorate of Information and Culture said that Pakistan carried out scattered rocket attacks across several areas of the province; however, no casualties have been reported.

Zia-ul-Rahman Spin Ghar, Head of Information at the Directorate, said: "The Pakistani military regime has once again launched 124 rocket attacks on districts near the hypothetical Durand Line in Kunar. Fortunately, no one was harmed in these attacks. However, as a result, many of our fellow citizens have been forced to leave their homes."

Citing Kunar's Department of Refugees and Repatriation, Tolo News reported that nearly 7,500 families from districts near the Durand Line have been displaced due to these rocket attacks and have moved to safer areas

Earlier on Tuesday, several Afghanistan cricketers spoke out against the civilian casualties reported in Kabul following airstrikes by Pakistan, expressing grief and calling for justice. Pakistan carried out heavy bombardment targeting Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, with Taliban officials and residents reporting multiple explosions across the city, Khaama Press reported.

According to Khaama Press, the latest bombardment highlights rapidly deteriorating relations between Pakistan and the Taliban administration as both sides continue to trade accusations over security issues.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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