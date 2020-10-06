Afghan cricketer dies after being hit in road accident

October 06, 2020 09:17 IST

IMAGE: Najeeb Tarakai. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai died in a road accident after being hit by a car in Jalalabad on Thursday. The cricketer was kept in ICU but breathed his last on Tuesday.

He was 29.

“ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked! May Allah Shower His Mercy on him,” the Afghan Cricket Board tweeted.

On Friday, following the accident the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s official Twitter handle confirmed the news of the accident.

“National player Najeeb Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident yesterday and is in critical condition even after an operation last night. ACB has so far taken all necessary steps to facilitate his recovery in Nangarhar where he is under treatment currently. ACB is also in regular contact with relevant authorities to assess his health condition and shift him to Kabul or outside Afghanistan as soon as possible whenever allowed by health officials. ACB staff and leadership pray for his speedy recovery and wish him good health,” Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted.

The opening batsman played one ODI and 12 T20Is for Afghanistan.