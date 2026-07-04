'Advise Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be patient'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make his India T20I debut despite all the hype and former India keeper Parthiv Patel reckons he will get his opportunity sometime in the ongoing series against England.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with Sanju Samson in the nets on Saturday, ahead of the 2nd T20I against England. Photograph: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/X

Key Points Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel reckons Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will definitely get an opportunity at some point in this series.

'At this point, there is no place for Vaibhav in the XI, and that needs to be communicated to him really well.'

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel defended the team management's decision to delay Sooryavanshi's international debut,

India will play England in the second T20I of the five-match series on Saturday, the first one ended in a no result.

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel said that he feels that 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will get a chance at some point in the five-match series and the communication of the staff with him will be very important.

India meet England in the second T20I of the five-match series after the first one ended in a no result. India search for their first victory under newly-appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Sooryavanshi is yet to make his international debut despite all the hype and speaking on JioStar's Game Plan, Parthiv said, 'I feel Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will definitely get an opportunity at some point in this series.

'But at this stage, communication is extremely important. When you're part of the coaching staff, you have to make sure you communicate clearly with the players. Even if you are not going to play him, you have to tell him that. He is a 15-year-old kid, so you need to be very careful with him and advise him to be patient.'

'There are a lot of players who have also done really well. Sanju Samson was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan, who is batting at three, is the ICC's No. 1-ranked T20I batter, while Abhishek Sharma is No. 2. At this point, there is no place for Vaibhav in the XI, and that needs to be communicated to him really well,' he added.

Ahead of the match, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel defended the team management's decision to delay Sooryavanshi's international debut, stressing the importance of backing experienced and in-form players in the current setup.

'I think we just need to respect the fact that we've got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. You know, Sanju was the player of the World Cup,' Morkel told reporters ahead of the second T20I.

Morkel acknowledged the excitement surrounding young Sooryavanshi but stressed that it is important to give confidence and security to the existing group.