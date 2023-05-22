Adidas takes center stage as official kit sponsor for Team India

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday that German sportswear giant Adidas would become the new kit sponsor of the national team.

Reports in local media earlier this year had said that a deal was close and BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the move on Twitter without providing financial details or the length of the contract.

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor," Shah tweeted.

"We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas."

In 2020, the BCCI had signed a three-year deal with the Mobile Premier League's sports merchandise brand MPL Sports to replace American sportswear manufacturer Nike.

Clothing brand Killer Jeans then stepped in as an interim sponsor after that deal ended prematurely and their contract will expire on May 31, reports said.