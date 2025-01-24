HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Griffith to groom next generation of Australian pacers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 24, 2025 16:48 IST

Adam Griffith

IMAGE: Adam Griffith would be tasked with preparing the next batch of Australian pace bowlers for bigger assignments like Test cricket. Photograph: Cricket Tasmania/X

Cricket Australia has appointed Adam Griffith as its new national pace bowling coach with an aim of grooming Australia's next generation of quicks.

With Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins all on the wrong side of 30, Griffith would be tasked with preparing the next batch for bigger assignments like Test cricket.

'The role was first advertised back in October as an Australia-based position to oversee the management of fast bowlers across international and domestic programmes, in a bid to prevent the spate of injuries that have been occurring and ensure a more coordinated approach to the handling of Australia's quicks,' said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

 

Griffith, 46, will work under Australia men's coach Andrew McDonald and current bowling coach Daniel Vettori.

He will also be reporting to CA's head of national teams Ben Oliver, having worked previously with him in Western Australia.

Griffith, who is currently Victoria's bowling coach, has also coached Tasmania and BBL team Hobart Hurricanes.

He has also worked as bowling coach at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL and San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC.

He has also done short stints with the Australia men's team on bilateral tours in 2012 and 2016 and the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
