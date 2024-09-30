News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Adair brothers star as Ireland stun South Africa

Adair brothers star as Ireland stun South Africa

September 30, 2024 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ross Adair hit a century as he helped Ireland stunned South Africa in the 2nd T20I on Sunday 

IMAGE: Ross Adair hit a century as he helped Ireland stunned South Africa in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Ross Adair scored a century and his younger brother Mark took four wickets as Ireland beat South Africa by 10 runs on Sunday in the second of their Twenty20 internationals to tie the two-match series.

 

Ross Adair became the third Irishman to score a century in a T20 international as he hit 100 off 58 balls to help Ireland to 195-6 after being put into bat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Mark Adair took 4-31 in his four overs as Ireland then put the brakes on the reply when the South Africans looked on course to successfully chase down the imposing target.

South Africa lost their last six wickets cheaply, with Adair taking three in his last over, to finish on 185-9.

Ireland got off to an impressive start with a 137-run opening wicket partnership between Ross Adair and skipper Paul Stirling, who made 52.

Adair’s nine sixes in his innings broke Stirling’s Irish T20 record of eight.

South Africa’s top order were hauling in the target as Reeza Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke both made 51 and Ryan Rickleton 36.

But when key batsman Tristan Stubbs went cheaply on 157-4 with four overs remaining, the South African innings collapsed to offer the Irish victory.

Ireland and South Africa will now play three One Day Internationals in Abu Dhabi, starting on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja Completes Special Double!
Jadeja Completes Special Double!
SEE: D Gukesh Grooves To Manasilayo
SEE: D Gukesh Grooves To Manasilayo
This is how Bumrah is prepping for gruelling Aus tour
This is how Bumrah is prepping for gruelling Aus tour
Alanna Panday's Sassy, Playful Fashion
Alanna Panday's Sassy, Playful Fashion
Govt ban 'Hindutva Watch' against law, X tells HC
Govt ban 'Hindutva Watch' against law, X tells HC
PIX: Attacking Jaiswal carries India to 138/2 at tea
PIX: Attacking Jaiswal carries India to 138/2 at tea
Ladki Bahin: Gadkari's word of caution for Maha govt
Ladki Bahin: Gadkari's word of caution for Maha govt

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

PIX: Siraj's Spectacular Catch!

PIX: Siraj's Spectacular Catch!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances