Abhishek stays in second spot in T20 batting rankings

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has retained his second spot in the latest ICC Men's T20 batting rankings. Photograph: BCCI

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has maintained his second spot in the latest ICC Men's T20 batting rankings as Australia's explosive batter Travis Head continued to occupy the top spot. England's Phil Salt is third on the list.

Last month, Abhishek surged an impressive 38 spots to be placed second following his stupendous performances in the home series against England, during which he smashed 135 runs off 54 balls, the highest ever by an Indian batter in the format

Meanwhile, New Zealand's dominant performances against Pakistan in the ongoing home series have led to their young and rising stars making rapid strides in the T20 rankings.

Among the bowlers, Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy jumped seven spots to fifth in the T20 bowling rankings with 694 points. His tremendous surge comes in the aftermath of a 23-spot jump the previous week. Duffy had attained a new career-high rating after taking six wickets from the opening two matches of the series. He went on to claim five scalps in the subsequent two games.

For Pakistan, it was tearaway Haris Rauf who enjoyed an 11-spot jump to 15th (632 rating points) after returning figures of 3/27 (4) and 3/29 (4) in the previous two games. His compatriot Abbas Afridi jumped eight spots to 36th, making him another notable mover in the rankings.

New Zealand's Mark Chapman was the biggest mover with the bat, moving 10 spots to 41st following his thunderous 44-ball 94 on top of a quick-fire 24.

Among the all-rounders, New Zealand's captain for the series, Michael Bracewell, made a notable move. He climbed 12 spots to 14th (141), scoring 46* from 26 balls and 31 from 18 against Pakistan.

There were also a couple of changes in the latest T20I rankings following a recent series between Namibia and Canada after their League 2 leg at the new FNB Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus kept his spot in the top ten from the All-Rounder Rankings (164), while teammate Niko Davin climbed 27 spots (68th) in the batting rankings (450 rating points), courtesy of an unbeaten fifty in the final match to secure a 3-0 series win.