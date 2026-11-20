Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to fire as Nepal A's disciplined bowling reduced India A to three early wickets, setting up a crucial Sunday clash against Pakistan A.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell after brief fireworks in India A's opening match in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 against Nepal, in Doha on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Explosive openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to deliver, scoring nine and 26 respectively against Nepal A in Doha.

Nepal's disciplined bowling exploited a sluggish surface to reduce India A to three wickets inside 11 overs, with Badoni also falling cheaply.

India A will face Pakistan A, the tournament's most successful team, in a high-profile clash on Sunday.

Explosive India A openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi endured a frustrating start to their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign, failing to make an impact as Nepal A's disciplined bowling attack put the brakes on the favourites in their tournament opener in Doha on Friday.

Nepal Spinners Tighten the Screws

Asked to bat first, India A found runs hard to come by on a sluggish surface where the ball gripped and stopped, allowing Nepal's bowlers to dictate terms. The pressure told as India A lost three wickets inside 11 overs, including both their highly rated opening batters and No. 3 Ayush Badoni.

Abhishek was the first to depart after a brief stay, falling to medium pacer Nandan Yadav. Having earlier dispatched the bowler for a six, the left-hander attempted another attacking stroke but picked out substitute fielder Abhishesh Gautam at mid-on. He made nine off 13 deliveries.

Badoni's dismissal followed in the next over when left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi outfoxed him with flight and turn. Looking to step out and loft the ball inside-out over extra cover, Badoni was beaten by the delivery, allowing wicketkeeper Deepak Dumre to complete a comfortable stumping. He managed just two off seven balls.

Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, struggled to find his usual attacking rhythm before falling to off-spinner Pawan Sarraf in the 10th over. The young right-hander scored 26 off 32 deliveries, striking three fours and a six, before being clean bowled.

Captain Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra are at the crease as India A looked to rebuild their innings and recover from the early setbacks.

Pakistan A Showdown Awaits

India A, champions of the inaugural edition in 2013, will face arch-rivals Pakistan A on Sunday in what promises to be a significant early test.

Pakistan A are the most successful side in the tournament's history.