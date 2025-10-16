Abhishek, Smriti make it India's month at ICC

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma’s explosive run in the Asia Cup T20I earned him the men’s honour. Photograph: BCCI

Two left-handers, two stellar months — Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana have been named ICC Players of the Month for September after setting new benchmarks in India’s dominance across formats.

Abhishek’s explosive run in the Asia Cup T20I earned him the men’s honour, capping a dream campaign in which he amassed 314 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.85 and a staggering strike rate of 200. The 25-year-old, who was also adjudged Player of the Tournament, climbed to a career-best 931 rating points in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings — the highest ever achieved in the format. He pipped teammate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett to the award.

“It feels great to win this ICC award, especially for matches that helped the team win,” Abhishek said. “Our recent T20I record reflects our strong team culture and positive mindset. I’m grateful to the team management and my teammates for their support.”

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana piled up 308 runs in four ODIs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 135.68, including back-to-back centuries. Photograph: BCCI

Smriti Mandhana continued her golden run in the women’s game, sweeping the women’s award after a brilliant ODI series against Australia at home. The Indian vice-captain piled up 308 runs in four ODIs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 135.68, including back-to-back centuries — 117 and 125 — and a quickfire 58. Her 50-ball hundred in the third ODI was the fastest by an Indian in women’s ODIs.

“I’m truly honoured to receive this recognition,” Mandhana said. “It reflects the effort and belief within our group. My focus remains on contributing to India’s success and making every opportunity count.”

Mandhana edged out South Africa’s Tazmin Brits and Pakistan’s Sidra Amin for the award, while Abhishek’s feat marked another milestone in his breakout year for India.