Abhishek shines in T20s but eyes Test cricket

Abhishek shines in T20s but eyes Test cricket

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 08, 2025 11:09 IST

'He is an amazing young player...He is something very special'

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Brian Lara says Abhishek Sharma is eager to make his mark in Test cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara hailed young Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, calling him a player who is "something special" and pointed out that despite all his success in limited-overs cricket, he still wants to break into the Indian Test team.

 

Lara was speaking to the media on the sidelines of CEAT Cricket Ratings in Mumbai on Tuesday. Having spent time with Abhishek in 2021 and 2022 as a batting coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 'Prince of Trinidad' watched Abhishek's growth from a floater to a hard-hitting opener paired with Travis Head from close quarters.

Speaking to the reporters, Lara said, "I know Abhishek from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), I was there during the COVID times, maybe three, four years ago. He is an amazing young player...He is something very special. Yuvraj Singh had a big influence on him, his bat speed, the way he hits the ball, the way he hits through the ball...Even though he's having success in T20 cricket and maybe even the 50-over format, he still wants to find a way to break into the Test team, which is great. It is great to see him improve and go to a different level. He is something I have grown to be very fond of."

