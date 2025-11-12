HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Abhishek Sharma's Tattoo Sparks Fan Frenzy Online

Abhishek Sharma's Tattoo Sparks Fan Frenzy Online

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 12, 2025 09:23 IST

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma- new tattoo, same belief. Photograph: Kind Courtesy abhayunseen/Instagram

For a batter who turns the impossible into routine, Abhishek Sharma’s new tattoo feels like the perfect reflection of his mindset.

In an Instagram post, it was revealed that the world’s No 1 T20I batter has had a new tattoo inked on his right wrist.

 

‘It will happen’, the tattoo reads, a simple yet powerful affirmation that mirrors Abhishek’s fearless, go-for-broke attitude at the crease.

Abhishek Sharma

The post showcasing his tattoo quickly went viral.

Abhishek himself later reshared the images on his Instagram story, giving fans another glimpse of the message that fuels his game.

