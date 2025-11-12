Abhishek Sharma's Tattoo Sparks Fan Frenzy Online

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma- new tattoo, same belief. Photograph: Kind Courtesy abhayunseen/Instagram

For a batter who turns the impossible into routine, Abhishek Sharma’s new tattoo feels like the perfect reflection of his mindset.

In an Instagram post, it was revealed that the world’s No 1 T20I batter has had a new tattoo inked on his right wrist.

‘It will happen’, the tattoo reads, a simple yet powerful affirmation that mirrors Abhishek’s fearless, go-for-broke attitude at the crease.

The post showcasing his tattoo quickly went viral.

Abhishek himself later reshared the images on his Instagram story, giving fans another glimpse of the message that fuels his game.