T20 World Cup: Should India Drop Abhishek for England Semis?

Despite India's T20 World Cup semi-final berth, concerns are mounting over Abhishek Sharma's batting form, prompting discussions about his confidence and potential impact on the crucial upcoming match.

IMAGE: Anil Kumble made it clear that dropping Abhishek Sharma ahead of a knockout clash would not be the right move. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

India may have booked their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but concerns around Abhishek Sharma’s form refuse to fade after a string of low scores.

The 25-year-old opener managed just 10 off 11 balls in India’s five-wicket win over the West Indies in Kolkata, extending what has been a difficult run in the tournament.

While he registered a half-century against Zimbabwe earlier in the campaign, consistency has eluded him. Across six matches, Abhishek has scored 80 runs at an average of 13.33, with a strike-rate of 131.14 -- numbers that underline his struggle to make meaningful starts count.

Experts Weigh In on Abhishek Sharma's Performance

As India gear up to face England in the second semi-final, former captain Anil Kumble believes the issue is more mental than technical.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Kumble said the opener appears short on confidence.

‘The head is a bit muddled. There is lack of confidence. You want others to take the pressure off and India have done well. Now that India have won, he'll say, I need to start contributing. England will pose a different challenge. They also have Jacks. I don't see Harry Brook holding back Jacks. He has bowled in the powerplay, so he bowls well,’ said Kumble.

Despite the concerns, Kumble made it clear that dropping Abhishek ahead of a knockout clash would not be the right move.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis echoed that sentiment, pointing out that India’s victory has temporarily eased the pressure on the struggling opener.

"The nice thing is that they won. When you are winning, the guy that is out of form gets carried by the team. If you lose, there is finger-pointing. A guy needs to take the brunt of the loss. So, if India would have lost tonight, there would have been a lot of finger-pointing at him. So now there is a hopeful outlook -- can he do it in the semifinals or can he turn it around?" du Plessis said.