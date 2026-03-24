Abhishek Sharma's Bracelet Goes Viral

Indian Premier League (IPL) star Abhishek Sharma's signature Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra Malachite bracelet is sparking a major fashion trend, with fans clamouring to get their hands on the luxury accessory.

IMAGE: The luxury bracelet is reportedly selling quickly due to its association with Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Abhishek Sharma's Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra Malachite bracelet has captured the attention of cricket fans.

The bracelet, valued at approximately Rs 5.2 lakh, features a distinctive four-leaf clover design.

The luxury bracelet is reportedly selling quickly due to its association with the IPL star.

The young opener grabbed attention for more than just his performance in the T20 World Cup final. While he had a relatively quiet tournament leading up to the big game, it was an unexpected detail that caught everyone’s eye -- his bracelet.

On his wrist, as always, was his signature Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra Malachite bracelet, valued at around Rs 5.2 lakh. With its distinctive four-leaf clover design, it’s something he’s rarely seen without.

The Bracelet's Impact on Sales

The buzz around it has only grown since -- with fans showing huge demand and the piece reportedly selling like hot cakes.