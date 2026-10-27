Abhishek gives Yuvraj a reality check on 12-ball fifty after blazing century vs NZ

India's rising cricket star Abhishek Sharma, fresh off a T20I century against New Zealand, candidly discusses the difficulty of Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball fifty challenge, highlighting the team-first approach in modern cricket.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century in the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma dismissed Yuvraj Singh's challenge of scoring a 12-ball fifty, calling it "not that easy" after his match-winning century on Tuesday.

Sharma emphasised that batters prioritise winning games for the team over chasing individual milestones like a quick fifty.

He credited the coaching staff and extensive practice with sidearm deliveries for his ability to execute his natural game.

Sharma highlighted the importance of preparation in adapting to conditions and bowlers.

He praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's strong start in the opening over for setting the team's momentum.

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Abhishek Sharma may have idolised Yuvraj Singh growing up but the India opener is not ready to take up his mentor's challenge of smashing a half-century off 12 balls, saying such feats are "not that easy" despite his sensational century against New Zealand in the third T20 here on Tuesday.

Responding to Yuvraj's playful social media message that he still could not score a fifty off 12 balls, Abhishek said batters do not chase such milestones.

His comments came after India registered a six-wicket win, with the left-hander earning the Player of the Match award.

Abhishek on the 12-Ball Fifty Challenge

"I don't know what cricket he was playing back at that time, but it's not that easy at all," Abhishek said during the presentation ceremony.

"I would say if any batter wants to go there and bat like that, it's not easy at all. You can't just go and score 50 off 12 balls. It just happens once in a while," he added.

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Team Focus Over Individual Milestones

Abhishek said the focus, particularly for him and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was to get the team off to a flying start.

"As a batter, we don't go for that milestone. We always want to win the game for the team. So that was the plan, and that's what we want to take throughout the series as well, and it went well," he said.

Preparation and Coaching Key to Success

Abhishek credited the coaching staff and the extensive practice with sidearm deliveries for helping him execute his natural game.

"I feel it's not that, I wouldn't say it's easy, that easy, but it's just the preparation behind the scenes. I would say a special mention to our coaches because of the sidearms; we've been playing them a lot," he said.

"If you see the conditions and the dimensions, that's always in your mind, and then you have to keep the bowlers also in your mind and play the shots according to the bowlers. And that's all I do."

India's victory secured a series win for the visitors in the five-match T20 rubber.

Abhishek said the team had a good practice session on Monday and he was keen to make the most of his time in the middle.

"We had a good practice session yesterday, and I just wanted to utilise it, and that's what I did. I feel I pretty much, you know, manifested this innings, and it happened," he said.

The left-hander also highlighted Sooryavanshi's start in the opening over, saying it helped set the tone for the innings.

"The way he started the first over, Vaibhav, that was really special. And that was the plan for us, get the momentum for the team and then just keep going," Abhishek said.