Abhishek Sharma joins India's 2,000-run T20I club with another explosive knock

Abhishek Sharma joined India’s 2,000-run T20I club with a blistering 69 off 30 balls, equalling Suryakumar Yadav’s calendar-year sixes record and registering his seventh Powerplay fifty.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma made a whirlwind 30-ball 69 in the third T20I against the West Indies, in Indore on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma became the sixth Indian to score 2,000 T20I runs, reaching 2,036 with a 30-ball 69 against West Indies in Indore.

The opener has scored 921 T20I runs in 2026 at a strike rate of 206.50 and has hit 68 sixes, equalling Suryakumar Yadav’s calendar-year record.

Abhishek reached his half-century in 18 balls, registering his seventh T20I fifty inside the Powerplay -- a feat no other batter has achieved more than twice.

Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting continues to rewrite the record books. The India opener became the sixth Indian to cross 2,000 T20I runs, reaching the milestone with a blistering 69 off just 30 balls against the West Indies in the third T20I in Indore on Sunday.

India won the match by 14 runs to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Abhishek smashed six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 230 to give India a flying start at the Holkar Stadium.

He reached his half-century in just 18 balls, making it the seventh time he has scored a T20I fifty inside the Powerplay.

In 65 T20Is and 64 innings, Abhishek has amassed 2,036 runs at an average of 32.83 and a strike rate of 195.95. His tally includes three centuries and 14 fifties, with a highest score of 135 not out.

Abhishek Joins an Elite Indian Club

Abhishek joined Rohit Sharma (4,231), Virat Kohli (4,188), Suryakumar Yadav (3,272), Hardik Pandya (2,288) and KL Rahul (2,265) in India’s 2,000-run club.

A Productive Year With the Bat

Despite a few setbacks, 2026 has been a prolific year for Abhishek.

He has scored 921 runs in 32 matches at an average of 29.70 and a strike rate of 206.50, including one century and eight fifties. His 30-ball hundred against Afghanistan remains the fastest T20I century by a batter from a Test-playing nation.

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Six-Hitting Record Within Reach

Abhishek has struck 68 sixes in T20Is this year, equalling Suryakumar for the most by an Indian batter in a calendar year.

Abhishek’s six-hitting rate has been even more explosive, with a six every 6.55 balls, compared with Suryakumar’s one every 9.13 balls.

Powerplay Dominance Sets Him Apart

Abhishek’s latest milestone underlined his ability to dominate from the outset.

His seventh T20I fifty inside the first six overs puts him well clear of the rest, with no other batter having managed the feat more than twice.