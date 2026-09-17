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Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma's T20I century record

By REDIFF CRICKET Updated: September 17, 2026 21:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Abhishek Sharma overtakes Sikander Raza, Rohit Sharma for fastest T20I ton by batter from Test-playing nation, during the 3rd and final T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Abhishek Sharma is now the third fastest to a T20I century

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma was eventually dismissed for 108 by Rashid Khan during the 3rd T20I in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Opener Abhishek Sharma on Thursday slammed the fastest T20 International century by an Indian batter off only 30 balls, during the third and final match against Afghanistan in New Delhi.

Fastest T20I Ton By An Indian

With this, he surpassed Rohit Sharma to register the fastest century in T20Is by an Indian.

Key Points

  • The left-handed opener clobbered 10 sixes and nine fours in a whirlwind knock .
  • He brought up his hundred with a single in the ninth over of the Indian innings.
  • The innings was Abhishek's third century in the shortest format to go with 12 half-centuries.

The left-handed opener clobbered 10 sixes and nine fours in a whirlwind knock to break the former captain's record of scoring the fastest T20I century, which he had recorded against Sri Lanka in December 2017.

The Third-Fastest T20I Century Ever

Abhishek's century was also the fastest for any batter against a Test playing nation.

Abhishek overtook Zimbabwe batter Sikander Raza's record of a 33-ball ton against Gambia in 2024 for the fastest ton by a batter from a Test-playing nation.

This is the third-fastest T20I century overall, with the fastest slammed by Sahil Chauhan of Estonia (in 27 balls against Cyprus in 2024), followed by Muhammad Fahad's century against Bulgaria in 2025 (for Turkey, in just 29 balls).

The 26-year-old scored his maiden T20I ton against Zimbabwe in his debut series in 2024, but his fastest in terms of balls faced before Thursday had come against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

While scoring a 54-ball 135 against England, Abhishek completed his century off 37 balls, which was the second fastest ton for India in the shortest format until Thursday.

Thursday's innings was Abhishek's third century in the shortest format to go with 12 half-centuries.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first. India lead the series 2-0.

More News Coverage

Abhishek SharmaRohit SharmaAfghanistanSikander RazaNew Delhi

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