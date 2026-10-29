Abhishek Sets Sight on Kohli, Rohit's T20 Records

In the 50 matches India has won when Abhishek Sharma has played, the left-hander has been a major contributor with 1,774 runs at a strike rate of 205.32.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the third T20 International against New Zealand in Wellington, October 27, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma needs just 49 runs to overtake K L Rahul and Hardik Pandya's runs tally in T20 Internationals.

In 70 T20Is, the left-hander has amassed 2,240 runs in 69 innings at a strike rate of 196.83.

All his four T20I centuries have resulted in India's victories.

Opener Abhishek Sharma is rapidly rising up the ranks in T20 Internationals as he sets his sights on the top of the all-time run charts for India.



Abhishek smashed a blistering 38-ball 113 to power India to a six-wicket victory in the the third T20I against New Zealand, which helped them seal the five-match series 3-0.



In 70 T20Is, the left-hander has amassed 2,240 runs in 69 innings at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 196.83, with four centuries and 14 fifties.



He needs just 49 runs to overtake K L Rahul (2,265 runs in 72 matches) and Hardik Pandya (2,288 runs in 138 matches) and become India's fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is.



Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter for India in T20Is with 4,231 runs in 159 matches at a strike rate of 140.89, with five centuries and 32 fifties. Overall, Rohit is third in world cricket behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,596 runs in 145 matches) and England's Jos Buttler (4,384 runs in 163 matches).

Virat Kohli is the second highest run-getter among Indians with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at a strike rate of 137.04 followed by Suryakumar Yadav with 3,272 runs in 113 matches at a strike rate of 162.94.

Unstoppable Abhishek

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek, 26, has enjoyed a dream run with the bat this year. He has smashed his way to 1,125 runs in 37 games at a strike rate of 206.42, with two centuries and eight fifties.



The World No. 1 batter sits on the verge of another landmark, needing another 40 runs to break Suryakumar's record (1,164 runs in 2022) for the most runs by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20Is.



Abhishek struggled for consistency at the start of his career in 2024, but has proved to be unstoppable in the last two years.



He had a tough start this year, as he registered three ducks in a row in the T20 World Cup before storming back with a match-winning fifty in the final against New Zealand to help India win their third T20 World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma in T20Is: Year By Year

Year Mat 100s 50s 0s HS Runs Avg S/R 6s 2024 12 1 1 1 100 256 23.27 171.81 19 2025 21 1 5 0 135 859 42.95 193.47 54 2026 37 2 8 7 113 1125 31.25 206.42 85 TOTAL 70 4 14 8 135 2240 33.43 196.84 158

Match Winner!

The impact of Abhishek's dazzling performances at the top of the order can be gauged from the fact that he has been a major contributor in India's victories.



In the 50 matches India has won when Abhishek has played, the left-hander has been a major contributor with 1,774 runs at a strike rate of 205.32.

All his four hundreds in T20Is have resulted in India's victories, while he has also made 11 fifties in winning causes.

Abhishek's Centuries in T20 Internationals: