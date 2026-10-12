Abhishek reveals how he beat Windies' bowling tactics

India opener Abhishek Sharma strategically countered West Indies' bowling plans with a blistering 69 runs, securing a vital 14-run victory and a 2-1 lead in the T20I series.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma smashed 69 off 30 balls against the West Indies in the third T20I. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma's 30-ball 69 was crucial in India's 14-run victory in the third T20I on Sunday, giving them a 2-1 series lead.

Sharma adapted his batting to counter West Indies' plans, particularly against off-spinner Roston Chase and their off-side field placements.

India maintained a "ruthless" mindset, acknowledging West Indies' capability to turn matches around, even when losing wickets.

Sharma praised teammate Naman Dhir's 2/39 performance, predicting a bright future for him in Indian cricket.

He also highlighted his strong partnership with Ishan Kishan, focusing on relaxing Kishan during their crucial stands.

India opener Abhishek Sharma said he had to find ways to counter the West Indies' plans against him after smashing a 30-ball 69 to power India to a 14-run win in the third T20I in Indore.

India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series with Abhishek's quickfire knock, his 108-run stand for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan (37), and Arshdeep Singh's 3/44 setting up the victory in the third game here on Sunday.

Sharma's Strategic Batting Approach

Abhishek said the West Indies opening with off-spinner Roston Chase and their field placement on the off side prompted him to explore more scoring options.

"I wouldn't say it was deliberate, but it was there in my mind that they had a plan against me," Abhishek told reporters after the match when asked about his off-side strokes.

"(With the) off-spinner bowling against me, it was just a battle between him and me. I gave him respect in the first over because he is bowling really well in this series, so it is just the plan that went pretty well for me as well."

"...because in the powerplay, I was trying to just get a few runs and they had a plan for me, and I had to play better than that," said Abhishek, who smacked six fours and five sixes in his innings.

He added, "I don't think and play deliberately. It just happens when I see the field placement, whenever they have a field placement which allows me to just give myself room and play those shots."

India's Ruthless Mindset Against West Indies

India restricted the West Indies to 209 for seven after being bowled out for 223. Abhishek said India wanted to be ruthless against the Caribbean side.

"West Indies is such a team that you can never say that the match is now on our side.This was on our mind because we saw in the last match that whichever batsman comes in, (with) the conditions that we have here, it is very easy for them to take the match to their side."

"So that was in our mind even when we were losing wickets, we were saying that we would be ruthless thereon and we will not give them a single chance to come back," he said.

"The way (Shamar) Springer batted, I was really surprised by the way he played those shots; those weren't easy shots. You have to be ready all the time, (even) if they are at 50/5 as well, I think they have that capability to turn things around for themselves. In that case we were very much prepared this time."