Bail granted, Abhishek Porel back in Bengal squad for Ranji opener against Delhi

Controversial wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel has been named in Bengal's Ranji Trophy squad for their season opener against Delhi, marking his return to competitive cricket after being granted bail in a rape case.

IMAGE: Abhishek Porel has represented Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League since 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Porel, recently granted bail in a rape case, has been included in Bengal's Ranji Trophy squad.

Bengal will face Delhi in their Elite Group C season opener at Kalyani's Bengal Cricket Academy Ground.

The squad is led by Abhimanyu Easwaran and features senior India pacers Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep.

The match venue was moved from Eden Gardens due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Durga Puja festivities starting with Mahalaya on October 10.

Bengal and Delhi are part of Group C, which also includes Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Services.

Controversial wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel was on Wednesday included in Bengal's Ranji Trophy squad for their season opener against Delhi at Kalyani.

• Can Shami Emulate Bhuvneshwar's Comeback Story?

Bengal's Ranji Trophy Squad Details

Porel was recently granted bail in a rape case and has been included in the squad led by Abhimanyu Easwaran to face Delhi, in their Elite Group C match to be played at Kalyani's Bengal Cricket Academy Ground.

The season-opener for Bengal was moved to Kalyani from Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens, which will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off the Durga Puja festivities starting with Mahalaya on October 10.

The squad features senior India pacer Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep, who is on a comeback trail and will be keen to prove his fitness and form ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Bengal and Delhi are in Group C along with Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Services.

Bengal Squad:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sudip Kumar Gharami (Vice-Captain), Sudip Chatterjee, Abhishek Porel (Wicketkeeper), Ankur Paul, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Shukla, Subham Chatterjee, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Md. Kaif, Soummyadip Mandal.

Stand-bys: Karan Lal, Akhilesh Yadav, Geet Puri, Abhishek KR Raman, Subham Sarkar, Sumit Mohanta, Aditya Purohit.