Abhinav Tejrana: Goa's Lone Cricketer in South Zone Duleep Trophy Squad

Goa's promising cricketer Abhinav Tejrana has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the only player from the state to be named in the South Zone squad for the prestigious Duleep Trophy, following his consistent and impressive performances in recent seasons.

IMAGE: Abhinav Tejrana, a promising cricketer from Goa, scored 788 runs in 12 Ranji Trophy matches last season. Photograph: Kind courtesy GCA

Key Points Abhinav Tejrana is the sole cricketer from Goa selected for the South Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy.

His selection is a recognition of his consistent high-scoring performances, including over 788 runs in 12 innings across 7 Ranji Trophy matches.

Tejrana's attacking left-handed batting, versatility across formats, and age were key factors in his competitive selection.

He is expected to feature in the playing XI for South Zone, with potential future opportunities in national selection and the IPL if he maintains his performance.

Tilak Varma will captain the South Zone squad, which also includes experienced players like Karun Nair and R Smaran.

Goa’s Abhinav Tejrana has scripted another milestone in his promising cricketing career after being named in the South Zone squad for the prestigious Duleep Trophy, making him the only cricketer from Goa to earn a place in this year’s squad.

Tilak Varma was named South Zone's captain for the season-opening Duleep Trophy. Tilak will be part of a strong middle order, comprising Karnataka's Karun Nair and R Smaran, the top run-getter of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy. Ricky Bhui, another middle-order batter, is vice-captain.

Competitive Selection Process

Goa Cricket Association's (GCA), Senior Selection Committee Chairman, Girish Parekh, said Abhinav’s selection was a result of sustained performances over the last few seasons.

"The selection process was extremely competitive. There were seven selectors representing each South Zone state, and the meeting, chaired by the Andhra Cricket Association, lasted nearly five hours before the final squad was decided. South Zone is one of the strongest zones in Indian cricket, with several current and former India players in contention, making every selection highly competitive,” said Parekh.

Tejrana's Impactful Performances

What worked in Abhinav’s favour... “Abhinav has scored 788 runs in 12 innings of 7 Ranji Trophy matches and has consistently been among the leading run-getters. His performances made it very difficult for the selectors to overlook him. Apart from his numbers, he is an attacking batter who adapts well to different match situations and never allows bowlers to dominate him. He is a genuine threat in all formats of the game,” he said.

Future Prospects and Versatility

Parekh added that Abhinav’s age, versatility and left-handed batting also strengthened his case during the selection discussions.

“Team selection is always about the right combination, and Abhinav’s left-handed batting, age and ability to perform across formats worked in his favour. Based on the discussions, I can confidently say he is expected to feature in the playing XI. If he continues performing at this level, he will certainly catch the attention of national selectors and could even earn an IPL opportunity in the future,” Parekh remarked. The South Zone play their first game, the semi-final, from August 30.