Cricket legend AB de Villiers has reignited the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal by claiming Australia's ball-tampering began in the first Test in Durban, not the infamous Cape Town match, asserting that the entire team was aware of the premeditated cheating.

FILE IMAGE: AB de Villiers believes the entire Australian team, particularly the bowlers, knew about the ball-tampering plot. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points AB de Villiers claims Australia's ball-tampering began in the first Test of the 2018 series in Durban, not the third Test in Cape Town.

He noted the ball was reversing "way too early" in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban.

He criticised the focus on the "sandpaper" as the object, emphasising that a "premeditated decision" to cheat was the core issue.

De Villiers acknowledged players try to gain an edge legally but condemned taking an object onto the field for blatant cheating.

South African batting legend AB de Villiers has claimed that Australia began ball-tampering right from the first Test of the 2018 series in Durban, though the Sandpaper scandal broke out later in the third match in Cape Town.

Scandal Reignited By New Claims

The scandal reignited earlier this month through Usman Khawaja's autobiography, with Cameron Bancroft, who was at the centre of the controversy, also claiming that the entire team knew about the plot.

In a statement last week, Bancroft claimed that Australia were using sandpaper on the ball in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) in the second Test before they were caught in Cape Town in the third.

"It started in Durban, by the way, not in PE (Port Elizabeth). And I'm very happy for people to quote me on that," de Villiers said on his podcast.

"We lost that first Test match in Durban with the ball reversing at a very, very interesting time. Way too early for anyone to reverse a ball at Kingsmead."

De Villiers' Direct Accusation On Durban Test

The first match was played between March 1 and 5, the second from March 9 to 12 and the third from March 22 to 25.

De Villiers scored a brilliant century against the reverse-swinging ball in the second Test and was at the crease when Bancroft was caught hiding the strip of sandpaper at Newlands.

"Trust me, I've played a lot of cricket there (Durban). So whatever they did there, whether it was sandpaper or a nail or I don't care. I honestly do not care. The fact of the matter is they were caught and everyone knew.

"The bowlers in particular knew because the ball doesn't just reverse. It's not your first Test match for Australia. So just stand up and say, 'Guys, we were wrong'," said the 42-year-old de Villiers, who retired from international cricket after the series.

Team Knew About Premeditated Cheating

Australia lost the four-match series 1-3. They won the first Test but lost the next three.

De Villiers wondered why there was so much attention on the sandpaper element of the scandal, saying the important thing to note was that "a premeditated decision" had been made "to do something illegal".

"It's the weirdest thing because everyone's talking about the sandpaper now. That's the point everyone's missing at the moment. And it confuses me so much. Why are we all so worried about the object that was used?

"The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground. And every single person knew about it. I've zero per cent doubt about it."

Pushing Boundaries Legally Vs Blatant Cheating

De Villiers said players used to try to get the ball to do something and generate reverse swing, but not by going as far as "taking an object onto the field and blatantly cheating".

"I'm not playing all innocent and saying that I'm the perfect person," he said. "We all try and get the ball to reverse. We try and bounce it in. We try and do it in a legal manner and we try and push the boundaries as much as possible.

"So I'm not this beautiful angel trying to say that he's wrong and he's wrong and he's wrong. We all have tried over the years to get the ball to do something, to get an edge, but obviously not being as stupid as to take an object onto the field and blatantly cheating."