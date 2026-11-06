Aaryavir, Lakshya guide India to comfortable win over Nepal in U-19 Asia Cup opener

India's U-19 cricket team, featuring Aaryavir Sehwag, made a powerful statement in the U-19 Asia Cup by securing a commanding 10-wicket victory against Nepal in their opening match.

IMAGE: Aaryavir Sehwag's unbeaten 70 off 52 balls against Nepal was studded with seven boundaries and four sixes. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/X

Key Points India U-19 defeated Nepal by 10 wickets in their U-19 Asia Cup tournament opener on Friday.

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, scored an unbeaten 70 runs off 52 balls.

Lakshya Raichandani also contributed an unbeaten 53 runs, guiding India to victory.

Indian bowlers Ishan Sood (3/18) and Arjun Rajput (3/8) restricted Nepal to 128 runs.

India will face Pakistan in their next match on Sunday.

Aaryavir Sehwag and Lakshya Raichandani hit strokeful half-centuries as an all-round India trounced Nepal by 10 wickets to kick start campaign in the U-19 Asia Cup one-day cricket tournament in Al Amerat, Oman, on Friday.

India's Dominant Performance

After Ishan Sood (3/18) and Arjun Rajput (3/8) helped India skittle Nepal out for a mere 128, Sehwag (70 not out), who is the son of former India international Virender Sehwag, and Raichandani (53 not out) knocked off the below-par total with utmost ease.

India scored 129 without loss in 19.1 overs to win with 185 balls to spare and begin their campaign in style.

Put in to bat, Nepal slipped to 51 for four at one stage and despite Darsh Sonar's watchful 43 (93 balls; 1 four, 1 six) and Aashish Luthar's 29, they were bundled out for 128 in 42.3 overs.

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IMAGE: Ishan Sood was adjudged man of the match for his 3/18. Photograph: BCCI

While Sood claimed three wickets at the top to break the back of Nepal line-up, Rajput picked up his wickets late in the innings.

India's run chase was off to a brisk start with Raichandani taking early initiative. But it was soon Sehwag's show as he hammered seven fours and four sixes to make 70 not out off 52 balls.

Raichandani scored an unbeaten 53 off 63 balls with seven hits to the fence.

India will face Pakistan in their next match on Sunday.

Brief scores:

Nepal U-19 128 in 42.3 overs (Darsh Sonar 43; Ishan Sood 3/18, Arjun Rajput 3/8) lost to India U-19 129/0 in 19.1 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 53 not out, Aaryavir Sehwag 70 not out) by 10 wickets.