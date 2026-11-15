Aaryavir Sehwag reveals how Pakistani fans rooted for him in U-19 Asia Cup final

India's U-19 Asia Cup hero Aaryavir Sehwag shares a heartwarming story of receiving unexpected support from Pakistani fans during the intense final match in Oman, a moment celebrated by his proud father Virender Sehwag.

IMAGE: Aaryavir Sehwag won the Player of the Tournament trophy, tallying 361 runs in India's U-19 Asia Cup title-winning campaign. Photograph: X

Key Points Aaryavir Sehwag, India's U-19 Asia Cup hero, revealed receiving support from Pakistani fans during the final match in Oman.

He was named player of the tournament following India's thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday.

Despite being hit on the elbow, Aaryavir continued to bat, with around 2000 Pakistani fans cheering "Sehwag Sehwag" for him.

Aaryavir chanted "Sita Ram" as his teammates Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan steered India to victory from a difficult position.

Proud father Virender Sehwag shared an emotional video call with Aaryavir, celebrating his son's performance and humility.

In a heartwarming video call with proud father Virender Sehwag, India's U-19 Asia Cup hero Aaryavir revealed that he got the support of Pakistani fans even when he was taking their own team to the cleaners in an edge-of-the-seat final in Oman.

Aaryavir was named player of the tournament following India's thrilling one wicket win over Pakistan on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

He hit three fifties and a 160 in his team's triumphant campaign, including a 58 off 61 balls in the high-pressure final.

A Thrilling Final and Unexpected Support

Considering the manner of India's win against the arch-rivals, emotions ran high with some of the players getting a tad aggressive with their celebrations.

With India needing three of the last ball, Mohit Ulva showed remarkable poise and skill to hit a four over towards wide long-off.

In a video call posted by his father, Aaryavir said he kept chanting "Sita Ram" as Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan took the game deep from a near hopeless situation.

Aaryavir braved a blow on his elbow to play a crucial hand.

"When I got hit on the elbow, physio came twice or thrice. There were some 2,000 Pakistanis in the stands, they were shouting 'Sehwag Sehwag' as they wanted to me to bat on. They were supporting me. It was so much fun," said an ecstatic Aaryavir in the call with his father.

Aaryavir added that that he would need to get an MRI done upon his arrival in Delhi on Sunday.

Virender Sehwag's Emotional Message

Besides congratulating his son and the entire team, Sehwag senior penned down an emotional note with the video he posted on social media.

"From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta @aaryavirsehwag.

"Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent. Shri SitaRam," wrote the former India opener.

It was not surprise that video garnered millions of views shortly after it was posted.