Aaryavir promises dad Virender a big hundred, delivers with 160 against UAE

Aaryavir Sehwag fulfilled his promise to father Virender with a stunning 160 against UAE, powering India to a 70-run victory and a place in the U-19 Asia Cup semifinals.

IMAGE: Aaryavir Sehwag celebrates his century against the UAE. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram

Key Points Aaryavir Sehwag revealed that he had promised father Virender a big hundred before smashing 160 off 168 balls against UAE in the U-19 Asia Cup.

His 193-run partnership with VK Vineeth (67) powered India to 309 for seven on a turning surface.

Ishan Sood claimed four for 37 as India bowled out UAE for 239 to register a 70-run win and enter the semifinals.

A promise to his father came with a big target, and Aaryavir Sehwag delivered in style.

The India U-19 opener revealed that he had assured Virender Sehwag of a big hundred before producing a match-winning 160 against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Tuesday.

Patience Pays Off on Turning Track

Named Player of the Match for his 160 off 168 balls, Aaryavir said he had decided to bat deep and spend around 40 overs at the crease despite the challenges posed by a turning pitch.

He also refused to let the growing number of dot balls affect his approach.

"I started off and decided to play long and bat for 40-odd overs. There were challenges on the wicket. I didn't get bothered about the dot balls. I knew I would catch up. I wanted to make a big score. I had promised someone to make a big score today, and thankfully I made it. And that person is my dad. I told him I would get a big hundred. I have a legacy to live up to, as he only likes big hundreds," Aaryavir said during the post-match presentation.

Vineeth Provides Perfect Support

His innings featured 17 fours and seven sixes and included a crucial 193-run partnership with VK Vineeth, who contributed 67 off 69 balls. Their stand helped India post 309 for seven in 50 overs, a total that proved beyond UAE's reach.

India eventually bowled out UAE for 239 to secure a 70-run victory and book their place in the semifinals. Ishan Sood led the attack with four wickets for 37 runs.

Captains Assess Performances

India captain Lakshya Raichandani described the total as above par on a dry surface and credited the partnership between Aaryavir and Vineeth for putting the team in control.

"We batted well. It was an above-par score on this wicket. It was a good partnership, which set us in the game. It was a really good knock from VK Vineeth, complementing Aaryavir's innings," Lakshya said.

UAE captain Ayaan Misbah felt dropped catches and a lack of intent in the middle overs cost his side.

However, he was encouraged by his team's batting progress, pointing out that they were now competing against stronger opponents and regularly completing their 50 overs.

He also backed pacer Noorullah Ayobi, saying the bowler was performing well in his current role and did not need to be moved elsewhere.

Misbah added that the experience of playing against teams such as India and Pakistan would boost UAE's confidence ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.