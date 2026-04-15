IPL 2026: Finch raises concern over fast-tracking Sooryavanshi into India's senior squad

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch offers expert analysis on India's emerging cricket talent, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and dissects IPL team strategies, highlighting key areas for improvement.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently third in the race for the Orange Cap with 200 runs in five innings at an average of 40 and a staggering strike rate of 263.15. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Aaron Finch advises caution in fast-tracking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into international cricket, emphasising respect for established Indian players.

Finch notes Arshdeep Singh's potential loss of inswing ability but remains optimistic about his overall performance in the IPL.

Finch suggests Mumbai Indians should reassess their new ball bowling strategy and consider using Jasprit Bumrah in the middle overs.

The Impact Player rule in T20 cricket diminishes the importance of strategic captaincy.

Finch highlights the confusion in Kolkata Knight Riders' team structure and suggests incorporating fresh talent.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch believes India should be cautious in fast-tracking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut, stressing the need to respect established performers despite growing hype around the 15-year-old IPL star.

Sooryavanshi has been in rollicking form this IPL and his name has been put in the list of 35 T20 specialists that the national selectors have picked as probables for the T20I leg of the Ireland tour in June-July.

"Maybe it's the right time to introduce him around the squad, give him some time, but it's also really important that you respect the players that are doing the job game in, game out for India," ESPNcricinfo expert Finch said during a virtual interaction.

"Playing cricket for India is the highest pressure you could possibly feel. They're coming off a World Cup win… these guys have done it on the biggest stage.

"So I think you still have to respect that and wait for an opportunity to present itself. If there's form or if there's fitness issues… why not? Give it a crack. But also just let the kid play, let him continue to learn the game."

If he manages to make his debut, Sooryavanshi will surpass Sachin Tendulkar as the youngest senior India men's team debutant as he will be months short of 16.

The selection panel is considering whether it will be the tour of Ireland in June, or the trip to Zimbabwe after that or one among the West Indies home T20Is and the Asian Games in Japan come September.

"He's an incredibly fast learner, whether it be technically, tactically, but he's still got so much to learn and I love the fact that he seems to come with different plans a lot of the time. That shows his growth as a player, as such a young person," Finch said.

"That's a really incredible skill and no doubt that the opportunity will come. But just don't put too much pressure on the youngster. Just let him play."

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Chink in Arshdeep Singh's armour

Finch feels India and Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has lost his ability to bowl the inswingers to the right handers but said his lack of early wickets wasn't necessarily a concern.

"Yes, he hasn't got the power play wickets. To me, that's a good sign… if Arshdeep isn't getting power play wickets and they're still winning games comfortably…," the Australian said.

"He's probably just lost his ability to bowl the inswinger to the right handers as much as what he used to… he was a big swinger of the ball both ways. I feel, he's probably going more to his outswinger, that's a bit more of a defensive mindset.

"But, it's a good sign if they're still winning games and your number one trump card still hasn't fired… that would give me a huge amount of confidence as a captain."

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Mumbai Indians' bowling strategy

Finch feels Mumbai Indians need to fix their new ball combination and suggested that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah should be used in the middle overs.

"I think their new ball bowling is probably something that they would want to get right really quickly…if Trent Boult hasn't been at his best, he needs to start swinging the ball again… at times, you have to be prepared to fight fire with fire, you might as well attack," he said.

"You think that Bumrah hasn't been as effective but that also comes down to a real respect that teams have for him ... teams identify that his overs are so crucial to the outcome of the game. So they're almost prepared to take their foot off the gas to just deny Bumrah a wicket because once he gets access to a new batter, he's so successful.

"I'd love to see Bumrah with the new ball, but maybe it's time to say we'll just keep throwing different options at teams and take him outside the power play to really try and have a big impact in those middle overs where we know if you get wickets, you stem the runs right towards the back end."

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Kolkata Knight Riders' struggle

Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to win a game and are languishing at the bottom with four losses from 5 games.

"It's not about wholesale changes, it's about just tinkering with the roles There's just been a bit too much confusion on what the best structure is… maybe, get a youngster in with some fresh energy," Finch said.

Green, who was fetched for Rs a record 25.20 crore, has scored just 56 runs and took one wicket from five matches.

"I think his best spot would be to open and then bowl through the middle, there hasn't been a huge amount of T20 cricket so he's still searching for the best recipe…," Finch said.

"Is he underutilised? Maybe slightly but they were focused on using him and it just hasn't worked out so far."

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Impact of the Impact Player rule on captaincy

Finch said the "art of captaincy" is being lost because the Impact Player rule removes the tactical trade-offs that once defined T20 leadership.

"The impact sub, I don't mind it, what I would like to see is teams have to name their 11 before the toss. It provides just too many ways that a team can fix up the holes…," he said.

"One big part of T20 cricket is captaincy, you generally have to make a decision whether you're going with five frontline bowlers and six batters, so now you don't really have that ... I think the art of captaincy… is lost slightly.

"But overall, it's still good for the game, teams that have got genuine all-rounders seem to be able to bat to number eight, have six bowling options…so the impact of the all-rounders is probably as strong as it has been."

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