Aaron Finch gives Australia injury scare

December 04, 2018 12:15 IST

Aaron Finch sustains painful blow in nets ahead of first Test against India

IMAGE: Aaron Finch of Australia speaks to former Australian captain Steve Waugh during a nets session at Adelaide Oval. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australian batsman Aaron Finch, on Tuesday, sustained a painful blow on his right hand after being struck by a bouncer by pacer Mitchell Starc while practicing in the nets ahead of their first Test of the upcoming four-match series against India.

The 32-year-old was, however, allowed to continue batting with hand straps on after Australia's team doctor assessed the injury.

Talking about the blow, Australia's batting all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, said, "A bit of mayo on that from Finchy."

The Australian batsmen sweat hard on the field as they face their quality pacemen in a net session. Marsh said that they have practiced 'exceptionally well' and are prepared for the Test series.

"We've all trained exceptionally well. We've prepared as best we possibly can," Marsh stated.

When asked who would be the opening partner for Aaron Finch in the Test series, Marsh said, " I haven't spoken to 'Painey' (Tim Paine). I'm sure we'll find out soon."

India and Australia will kick-start their Test campaign from December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.