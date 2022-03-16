News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » AAP may nominate Harbhajan for Rajya Sabha

AAP may nominate Harbhajan for Rajya Sabha

Source: PTI
March 16, 2022 23:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Navjot Singh Sidhu with Harbhajan Singh

IMAGE: Ahead of announcing his retirement, Harbhajan Singh (right) had gone to meet his former teammate and recently resigned Punjab state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the picture of the two on Twitter had led to speculations of him joining Congress. Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/Twitter

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh could follow the footsteps of his illustrious teammate Sachin Tendulkar as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha as he is likely to be Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate for a seat in the Upper House.

AAP, after sweeping the polls in Punjab, formed the new government with Bhagwant Mann being sworn in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

 

AAP would like to send an icon from the state to the Upper House of Parliament and one of the foremost names to have emerged is that of 41-year-old off-spinner.

"The top leadership of AAP, including the new CM has approached Harbhajan with an offer to become their nominated candidate for next Rajya Sabha term. The new CM wants Harbhajan to work towards lifting the standard of sports in the state, which has gone down considerably in past few years," a source close to the cricketer told PTI on Wednesday on conditions of anonymity.

Harbhajan, who has taken over 700 wickets in an international career spanning over 18 years, recently retired from active sport.

"Harbhajan always had interested in working for people and especially for the benefit and betterment of sportspersons. If an opportunity arises, he would love to take up the responsibility as he has always shared cordial relationship with Bhagwant Mann," the source added.

Just before announcing his retirement, Harbhajan had gone to meet his former teammate and recently resigned Punjab state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the picture of the two on Twitter had led to speculations of him joining Congress.

However, back then in a conversation with PTI, he had categorically denied any inclination of joining the Congress party.

Harbhajan has been associated with many philanthropic projects and social work in Punjab.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
All England C'ships: Sindhu, Sania advance
All England C'ships: Sindhu, Sania advance
Is Yuzi RR's new skipper?
Is Yuzi RR's new skipper?
SEE: Mumbai Indians Pacers Ready For IPL
SEE: Mumbai Indians Pacers Ready For IPL
All England C'ships: Sindhu, Sania advance
All England C'ships: Sindhu, Sania advance
Game not over; BJP can't win Prez poll easily: Mamata
Game not over; BJP can't win Prez poll easily: Mamata
IPL-ready Hardik bowls at NCA, passes Yo-Yo test
IPL-ready Hardik bowls at NCA, passes Yo-Yo test
Amazon moves SC over arbitration against FRL assets
Amazon moves SC over arbitration against FRL assets

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

No follow-on, no regret for Aus captain Cummins

No follow-on, no regret for Aus captain Cummins

How Pakistan escaped to draw in Karachi

How Pakistan escaped to draw in Karachi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances