Pakistan Test squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamal recalled, eight uncapped players in

Pakistan's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series sees the return of all-rounder Aamir Jamal and the inclusion of eight uncapped players, signalling a significant shift ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi on November 9.

IMAGE: The Pakistan squad for the Sri Lanka Test series, captained by Babar Azam, features eight uncapped players. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points All-rounder Aamir Jamal has been recalled to Pakistan's Test squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting on November 9 in Rawalpindi.

The squad sees several changes, including the release of Ali Usman and Abdullah Fazal, and features eight Test uncapped players.

Jamal's return follows his strong performance in the Presidents Cup recently, where he took 7 for 32 and scored a half-century.

Many of the young, uncapped players featured in a practice match against Sri Lanka earlier this week, which the visitors won.

Pakistan selectors have recalled all-rounder Aamir Jamal to the squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka, just two months after he returned midway through the England tour without playing a single Test.

Jamal is among several changes to the national squad for the opening Test, which begins in Rawalpindi on November 9.

• India edge NZ via DLS in rain-hit 2nd ODI, take 2-0 lead

Squad Overhaul: New Faces and Key Returns

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman and opening batter Abdullah Fazal have been released from the original 16-member squad which now has eight Test uncapped players out of whom only two Arafat Minhas and Saad Baig have played in white-ball formats for Pakistan.

The squad now includes uncapped batters Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Sameer Minhas, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Taha and rookie pacers in Saqib Khan and Ali Shabbir.

All these young players featured in the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka earlier this week which the visitors won by 142 runs on Friday.

Jamal's return has come about after he performed well in the final of the first class Presidents Cup recently, taking 7 for 32 and scoring a half century for his team.

Jamal, who has played nine Tests, three ODIs and six T20Is, didn't play a single Test in England and was sent home along with six other players by the Pakistan Cricket Board after defeats in the first two Tests.

Pakistan Test squad:

Babar Azam (Captain), Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig (Wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, and Saud Shakeel.