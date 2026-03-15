Aakash Chopra flags Gujarat Titans' batting concerns ahead of IPL 2026

'It's great if they replicate what they did last year, which means the top three together bat till the 14th or 15th over, and at least one of them should be there till the 15th over.'

IMAGE: In IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans' openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan amassed 839 runs at an average of 76.27 with seven 50-plus stands. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Aakash Chopra said Gujarat Titans depend heavily on their top three batters.

He raised concerns about Jos Buttler's poor recent form.

Gujarat Titans open their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 31.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has pointed out the real chink in the armour for Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), highlighting the Shubman Gill-led side's heavy dependence on their top-order and the poor form of star batter Jos Buttler.

The Titans reached the playoffs in the 2025 season but were knocked out by Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

Top order carried Titans last season

The Titans’ strong run to the playoffs last year was largely driven by their top three batters.

Sai Sudharsan scored 759 runs, captain Gill made 650, while Buttler contributed 538 runs as they finished third in the league stage with 18 points.

Chopra warns against overdependence

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said the 2022 edition champions still rely too much on their top three batters.

According to him, the strategy worked last season because the top order frequently batted deep into the innings, often staying until the 14th or 15th over.

He said at least one of the top three needs to remain at the crease till that stage for the plan to succeed.

"What are their weaknesses? They can be called weaknesses or challenges. A slight overdependence is still seen on the top three. It's great if they replicate what they did last year, which means the top three together bat till the 14th or 15th over, and at least one of them should be there till the 15th over. You should only be one down by the 14th or 15th over," Chopra said.

Buttler’s form a major concern

Chopra also raised concerns about Buttler’s recent slump in form.

The England star managed only 87 runs in eight matches in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Chopra said if the poor run continues, it could become a major issue for the Titans since both openers cannot be expected to score in every match.

"The truth is that Jos Buttler's current form is very, very pedestrian. We have not seen Buttler playing more ordinary than this in any World Cup edition. He was seen struggling in good conditions this time. So will that be a bit of an issue for the Titans? You want to start with Buttler, but what if the form isn't good? Both openers can't score runs every time," he added.

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 31 at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.