Thackeray questions Centre over B'desh's India tour

Thackeray questions Centre over B'desh's India tour

Source: PTI
September 18, 2024 09:07 IST
Bangladesh batterLitton Das bats during a nets session in Chennai on Tuesday

IMAGE: Bangladesh batterLitton Das bats during a nets session in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCB/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday sought to know why the Centre was "going soft" on BCCI and allowing the Bangladesh cricket team to tour India when the minority Hindu community was facing violence in the neighbouring country.

In a post on X, Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team.

 

"I wonder why those who have actively campaigned against this violence, don't speak to the @BCCI and ask questions? Or is it only about creating hate in India and election propaganda?" he said.
The first Test between India and Bangladesh starts on September 19.

"Just keen to know from the Ministry of External Affairs, whether Hindus in Bangladesh faced violence in the past 2 months, as told to us by some media and social media? If yes, and hindus and other minorities faced violence, then why is the bjp run Government of India going so easy on the BCCI and allowing the tour? If no, then is the @MEAIndia ok with the constant social media and media stories about the violence in Bangladesh?" Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, further said.

Source: PTI
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

