'A tenure marked by some truly special moments': BCCI hails Agarkar

'A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket -- three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final.'

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar, who took charge in July 2023, completed his term on October 4 and did not seek an extension despite being eligible for a one-year extension. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Ajit Agarkar concluded his three-year term as chief selector, opting not to seek an extension despite eligibility.

Under Agarkar's leadership, India secured three ICC trophies, including two T20 World Cups (2024, 2026) and the Champions Trophy (2025).

The Indian team also won successive Asian Games gold medals and reached the final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

BCCI praised Agarkar's commitment and contribution, highlighting the team's achievements during his tenure.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India lauded former chief selector Ajit Agarkar for the Indian team's successful run during his three-year tenure.

Agarkar, who took charge in July 2023, completed his term on October 4 and did not seek an extension despite being eligible for a one-year extension.

Under Agarkar, India emerged as the world's best team in white ball cricket, winning three ICC trophies including back to back T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, along with the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

The Indian team also won successive gold medals at the Asian Games, while finishing runners up in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023.

BCCI's Tribute to Agarkar

'A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket -- three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final,' BCCI said on X.

'Thank you, Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar for your commitment, conviction and contribution as Chairman of the Men's Selection Committee. Wishing you the very best for the journey ahead.'

Gambhir Praises Commitment

Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of BCCI’s senior men’s selection committee officially came to an end on Tuesday, with the board inviting applications for one vacant position on the panel.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir paid a heartfelt tribute to Agarkar, praising his conviction and unwavering commitment to putting the team first.

Gambhir highlighted India’s three ICC trophies during Agarkar's tenure and thanked him for his contribution, saying history would remember his work kindly while wishing him success in his future endeavours.