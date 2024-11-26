News
A series: Sri Lanka to leave Pakistan tour midway

A series: Sri Lanka to leave Pakistan tour midway

Source: PTI
November 26, 2024 22:04 IST
 Pakistan Shaheens celebrate a wicket during the 1st One-dayer against Sri Lanka A on Monday, December 25

IMAGE: Pakistan Shaheens celebrate a wicket during the 1st One-dayer against Sri Lanka A on Monday, December 25. Photograph: BCCI

Sri Lanka's A team will return home midway from their ongoing series against Pakistan Shaheens due to intense political protests in Islamabad.

The PCB confirmed on Tuesday that following consultation with the Sri Lankan board, it has postponed the last two 50-over matches between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A.

 

The postponed matches were scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and Friday after Pakistan Shaheens beat the visitors by 108 runs in the first game in Islamabad on Monday.

The PCB said the two boards will work together to finalise new dates to complete the series.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party of the former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan started a protest march towards main Islamabad since Sunday. There have been incidents of clashes and violence reported between protestors and forces of law enforcement and security.

The federal interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, also the chairman of the PCB, had announced that the army had been called in to quell the unrest.

