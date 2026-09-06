'A Journey Filled with Hard Work, Challenges': A Special Century For Shami

Indian pace sensation Mohammed Shami is poised to achieve a significant career milestone, playing his 100th first-class match in the Duleep Trophy final starting on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates ahead of his 100th first class match with his East Zone team-mates Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Chennai on Saturday. Photograph: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Key Points Mohammed Shami is set to play his 100th first-class match in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone, starting on Sunday.

The veteran pacer will lead East Zone's bowling attack against South Zone in Chennai.

Shami expressed immense pride and gratitude for his journey in first-class cricket.

Veteran pace bowler Mohammed Shami said it is a 'proud' moment for his career as he gets set to feature in his 100th first class match in Chennai on Sunday.

Shami will lead East Zone's bowling attack in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone, starting in Chennai on Sunday.

A Milestone Of Dedication And Hard Work

The fast bowler described the milestone as a special moment, reflecting on a journey defined by hard work, challenges and unforgettable memories.

'Completing 100 First-Class matches is a very special and proud moment for me. This journey has been filled with hard work, challenges, learning and unforgettable memories,' Shami said on Instagram.

'I am truly grateful to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for felicitating me on this special milestone, and a heartfelt thank you to my family, & friends, coaches, teammates, supporters and everyone who has been a part of this journey for their love and support throughout my journey. 100 matches, countless memories and the journey continues. Alhamdulillah!' he added.

Shami's Impressive Career Statistics

Shami, who has 99 first-class appearances to his name, has claimed 382 wickets in his career, including career-best figures of 8/90 in an innings. He featured in 64 Tests for India, picking up 229 wickets at an average of 27.71, with six five-wicket hauls.

Shami will be in action for East Zone on Sunday when they take on South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In the ongoing Duleep Trophy, Shami has picked up five wickets at an impressive average of 28.80, with his best figures of 3/56.

The veteran pacer has played a key role in East Zone’s run to the final, claiming five wickets across two innings as they knocked defending champions Central Zone out of the competition.

Aiming For An India Recall

Despite being out of the Indian team for more than 18 months, Shami has continued to feature in domestic and first-class cricket as he works towards regaining full fitness and mounting a bid for another India recall.