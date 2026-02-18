'A golden chapter in the sporting history of J&K'

'I hope the day is not far when we will see players from Jammu and Kashmir playing a very important role in the national team.'

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir's players celebrate after beating Bengal in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy, in Kalyani on Wednesday. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI Domestic/XBCCI

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for its remarkable achievement in the Ranji Trophy, praising the players, coaches and support staff for their collective effort and dedication.

J&K scripted history by defeating Bengal by six wickets in their maiden Ranji Trophy semifinal appearance, registering a landmark victory that marks a defining moment in the side's domestic cricket journey.

The Chief Minister congratulated the team on behalf of the people of J&K and expressed confidence that the region's cricketers will soon make a mark at the international level.

"On my behalf, and on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them. I hope the day is not far when we will see players from Jammu and Kashmir playing a very important role in the national team," he told reporters.

He said the team's progress over the past couple of years reflects sustained hard work, discipline and strong guidance from the coaching and support staff.

"Our team has made remarkable progress. This achievement is the result of the hard work of the players, the guidance of the coaches, and the dedication of the support staff.

"Winning in the Ranji Trophy is not something an individual can accomplish alone; it is the success of the entire team and the supporting staff," Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister said the achievement has inspired young sportspersons across the Union Territory and reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and nurturing emerging talent.

Congratulations pour in for J&K

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also congratulated the team for its historic victory in the semifinal.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the J&K Cricket Team on their magnificent victory in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. History created! With grit, courage, and unbreakable belief, you've written a golden chapter in J&K's sporting journey. May AllahTallah bless you with even greater success ahead," Mufti said in a post on her 'X' handle.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, joined the CM Abdullah and PDP president Mufti in congratulating the Paras Dogra-led side for their maiden appearance in the summit clash.

"Congratulations to J&K cricket team on their magnificent victory in Ranji Trophy semifinal! "You have etched a new golden chapter in the sporting history of J&K," the Lt Governor said in a post on 'X'.

He said the entire Union Territory is proud of the team's extraordinary performance.

"May you continue this winning momentum and bring glory to J&K," Sinha said.

In J&K Legislative Assembly which is currently in Budget session, Congress leader Nizam Ud Din Bhat informed the House, drawing applause from the members.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said he has got the information from the sports minister Satish Sharma and it is a proud and shining moment for the J&K that the team has reached the final for the first time and wished them success.

Former Test cricketer Irfan Pathan, who had also mentored the state team some years back also congratulated them.

"History created! J&K reach their first-ever Ranji Trophy final So proud to see these boys take J&K cricket to new heights. You beauty, Abdul Samad what a knock!" Pathan, who had joined the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) in March 2018 as a player-cum-mentor in a one-year contract, wrote on 'X'.